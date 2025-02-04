NFLSU: Where Will Campbell is landing in early mock drafts

(Photo by Scott Kisner)

Barring anything unexpected, LSU's star offensive tackle, Will Campbell, will be the only former Tiger to hear his name called on day one of the 2025 NFL Draft. They have quite a few prospects who could be selected in the second or third round - Mason Taylor, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier and Zy Alexander - but it doesn't look like they'll sneak into the first round. With the Senior Bowl - which Campbell did not compete in - now over, many national outlets have released their newest mock drafts, so today I thought we could go through and see where each site has Campbell landing.

CBS & NFL - New England Patriots

In CBS's and NFL's newest mock drafts, they both have Campbell coming off the board fourth overall to the New England Patriots. We all know the Patriots new Head Coach, Mike Vrabel, loves the trenches, and now that they have their franchise quarterback, they want to get him someone who can protect his blindside, which is exactly what Campbell brings to the table.

NBC - Jacksonville Jaguars

In NBC's mock draft 2.0, they have Campbell going fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With new Head Coach, Liam Coen, coming in, they want to be able to protect their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and get back to running the football at a high level. Campbell provides immediate help in pass blocking and can develop into a great run blocking tackle as well.

ESPN - New York Jets

ESPN has Will Campbell going to the New York Jets at seven. Aaron Glenn may be a defensive minded head coach, but he knows they won't have success on offense with Aaron Rogers if they can't protect him. He's older and never looked quite 100% after he tore his achilles last season, so making sure he has time in the pocket is paramount.

PFF - Chicago Bears