Ranking LSU No. 13 in their College Football Preseason Power Rankings, ESPN writes:

"As Brian Kelly enters his third season at LSU, the Tigers will have a different look on defense, and with good reason. They couldn't stop anybody a year ago, wasting an offense that led the country in scoring (45.5 points per game) and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Kelly brought in Blake Baker from Missouri as defensive coordinator along with three new assistants on defense. It's that side of the ball that has to improve significantly if the Tigers are going to make a playoff run. On offense, Garrett Nussmeier gets his shot at quarterback after waiting his turn behind Daniels. Nussmeier passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. And while first-round draft picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have departed at receiver, LSU is excited to see what Kyren Lacy can do in an expanded role. The Tigers have the best offensive tackle tandem in the country in Will Campbell and Emery Jones. The Sept. 1 season opener against USC in Las Vegas will be key. If the Tigers can win that one, they have an excellent chance to be 5-0 going into a home date with Ole Miss on Oct. 12." -- Low

The FPI also predicts that LSU has an 86.9% chance of 6 wins of more and 25.3% chance at making the playoffs.