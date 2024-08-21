PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

ESPN's FPI predictions and preseason power rankings for LSU in 2024

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) released their updated projections for LSU's 2024 schedule, giving the Tigers a record of 7.9-4.2 (8-4)


Ranking LSU No. 13 in their College Football Preseason Power Rankings, ESPN writes:

"As Brian Kelly enters his third season at LSU, the Tigers will have a different look on defense, and with good reason. They couldn't stop anybody a year ago, wasting an offense that led the country in scoring (45.5 points per game) and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Kelly brought in Blake Baker from Missouri as defensive coordinator along with three new assistants on defense. It's that side of the ball that has to improve significantly if the Tigers are going to make a playoff run. On offense, Garrett Nussmeier gets his shot at quarterback after waiting his turn behind Daniels. Nussmeier passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. And while first-round draft picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have departed at receiver, LSU is excited to see what Kyren Lacy can do in an expanded role. The Tigers have the best offensive tackle tandem in the country in Will Campbell and Emery Jones. The Sept. 1 season opener against USC in Las Vegas will be key. If the Tigers can win that one, they have an excellent chance to be 5-0 going into a home date with Ole Miss on Oct. 12." -- Low

The FPI also predicts that LSU has an 86.9% chance of 6 wins of more and 25.3% chance at making the playoffs.

