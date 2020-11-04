TigerDetails - Everything Ed Orgeron had to say on SEC teleconference

In the weekly SEC teleconference with media, Ed Orgeron spoke about having this week off to work on the LSU Tigers prior to the matchup with Alabama, Myles Brennan returning to practice and Travez Moore opting out.

Opening statement: "It's a much needed open date. A lot of stuff to get fixed on defense. We spent the whole day yesterday voting, the coaches went vote. We spent the whole day on ourselves on offense and defense and obviously there's a lot of things to fix and on special teams. We're really working on today fixing LSU and introducing Alabama. Practicing tomorrow then the players will have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off."

How do you see the second half going? "It's very challenging right now but we got to fix us. There's a lot of mistakes. We got to coach better that's No. 1. We have to play better, but there's a lot of new players and they have to learn in the SEC you have to come every game ready to play. I just know we're building another championship football team. We have to go through some adversity, some hard knocks to build that character and grit that you're going to need down the road several seasons from now when these young players are going to learn how to win."

Thoughts on Tommy Tuberville be elected to Senate and have you ever thought of running for office? "No. I have never thought about it. Me and Tommy Tuberville were roommates at Miami. Me and him are very close. I am so happy for him. I think he's going to do a great job. Tommy was a great coach, in fact, he was the one that got me from Arkansas to the University of Miami. We always knew he'd be a politician and he had that in him. I think he's going to do a fantastic job."

How's Myles Brennan look? "He didn't throw with the team on Monday, he threw on his own. Today he's going to practice a little bit for the first time. We're going to give him some reps and see how he does. We're going to take it day by day, but today is going to be the first day he actually practices with the team. He's going to be dressed in full gear, he won't take very many reps and he'll see how far he can go."

How can you tell you're building a championship team with young team? "Well, we did it before after we lost to Troy. We gutted it out. We beat Florida. We got to gut it out. We have to look at ourselves and I have to do a great job leading and molding and keeping these guys together and teaching them how to win. Teach them the mistakes we made in practice, teach them the mistakes we made in the game and continue to get better and stay together as a football team."

How hard is it to manage a young team full of guys that want to play? "It's something I'm constantly talking to our players about. I tell them you earn the right to play on the practice field. And there's a lot of freshmen that have played for us and some are doing very well. You look at Arik Gilbert and B.J. Ojulari from right there in Atlanta, two outstanding players. TJ (Finley) had one outstanding game. We got some some guys that are playing very well. Now, we got some guys who have to learn how to play, but you have to earn your right to play."

What have you been seeing from former LSU players in the NFL? "They are playing lights-out. Fantastic! We show a cutup on Tuesday, just a little clip about the guys doing well. Patrick Queen, Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis, K'Lavon Chaisson -- all those guys are doing a great job, plus all the other former players. It's fun to see and it's motivation for our football team. It shows the development. A lot of those guys were three-star players coming out of high school and they were developed at LSU. We're proud of them."

What have you seen out of Devin White? "Outstanding. We've seen him. He's having an All-Pro year. Devin has shown his tremendous skills and toughness. Devin is one of the fastest linebackers I've ever been around, him and Patrick Willis. He's having an All-Pro year and we're proud of him."

How do you keep guys engaged after coming off last season to this season? "It was a process. We had meetings. I talked to my players one-on-one. We have a lot of football left. We have the University of Alabama coming up, our biggest rivalry. That's enough right there. We have to take it one game at a time and see where it goes. My job is to get this team better, keep them together and having them competing at a high level to win. We haven't done that yet this year. I have to do a better job. Our coaches have to do a better job. And our players have to stay believing in each other and I believe they will."

Why is Travez Moore opting out? "I'm assuming, he hasn't talked to me about it, so this is an assumption. Travez was playing on our cheetah team. He was actually on second team and doing very well. We were very pleased with his progress and what he was doing. He didn't play very well in the game because he didn't have a lot of game experience. I'm assuming that's the reason he opted out because he wasn't playing much anymore, but I don't know that for sure. He didn't tell me that."

Thoughts on Alabama? "I was watching that offensive line and it's one of the best offensive lines we've seen in a long time. Najee Harris is a great back. Skilled wide receivers. A great system. I've know Steve Sarkisian all my life. Great play caller. I think they're on track to have the same type of offense that we had last year from what I'm hearing with the same type of stats, so a tremendous offense."

Do you see comparisons to Mac Jones and Joe Burrow? "I haven't watched him that much, but let's see where he takes it. Obviously, Joe took it. He's a good player and he's well-coached and a great character young man. I see a lot of good things in him. I think it's going to be a long time before we see another Joe Burrow around here to be honest with you."