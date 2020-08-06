 TigerDetails - First-look at Joe Burrow practicing with Bengals: Raw video footage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 14:36:39 -0500') }} football Edit

First-look at Joe Burrow practicing with Bengals: Raw video footage

TigerDetails
Staff

Take a look at some of the first footage to come out of Cincinnati Bengals new quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 NFL Draft pick out of LSU.

Burrow signed his contract and participated in a walkthrough with his teammates for the first time on Friday, July 31.

The Heisman Award winner who led LSU to an undefeated 15-0 National Championship season, is expected to receive his full $23.9 million signing bonus within 15 days of signing his contract, according to Adam Schefter.

(Editor's note: Video was provided to TigerDetails by the Cincinnati Bengals.)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}