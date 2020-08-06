TigerDetails - First-look at Joe Burrow practicing with Bengals: Raw video footage

Take a look at some of the first footage to come out of Cincinnati Bengals new quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 NFL Draft pick out of LSU.

Burrow signed his contract and participated in a walkthrough with his teammates for the first time on Friday, July 31.

The Heisman Award winner who led LSU to an undefeated 15-0 National Championship season, is expected to receive his full $23.9 million signing bonus within 15 days of signing his contract, according to Adam Schefter.

(Editor's note: Video was provided to TigerDetails by the Cincinnati Bengals.)