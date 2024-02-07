Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley signs letter of intent to LSU

Dominick McKinley
Dominick McKinley (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)
Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Committing to LSU as the clock struck midnight on the new year, Dominick McKinley saw changes on the Tigers' staff right away. LSU parted ways with four defensive staff members two days later.

Even with McKinley flipping his pledge from Texas A&M, there was still time for programs to change the five-star defensive tackle's decision. Yet an official visit in the first weekend of early enrollment Jan. 12 held him true to his decision, meeting with newly hired defensive line coach Bo Davis.

McKinley held his commitment to LSU for over a month before signing his letter of intent Wednesday, becoming the 29th signee for the Tigers' 2024 class. He is the highest-ranked signee for LSU at 12th in the Rivals250.

Advertisement

McKinley immensley improved his stock at the Under Armour All-America Game at the beginning of January. He bulldozed his way to a fifth star, literally and figuratively, ending his recruitment as the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 2 at his position.

The soft-spoken defensive lineman put on a show all week, catching the eyes of evaluators before final rankings dropped at the end of January. McKinley officially joined a class with five other defensive line signees.

2024 LSU Football Commitment List: Defensive Linemen
Name Position Stars Rating

Gabriel Reliford

DE

5.8

Shone Washington

DT

5.5

Christopher Jackson

DE

5.8

De'Myrion Johnson

DT

5.7

Ahmad Breaux

DE

5.7
The Tigers rank 11th in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Ranking for the Class of 2024.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement