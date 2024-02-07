Committing to LSU as the clock struck midnight on the new year, Dominick McKinley saw changes on the Tigers' staff right away. LSU parted ways with four defensive staff members two days later.
Even with McKinley flipping his pledge from Texas A&M, there was still time for programs to change the five-star defensive tackle's decision. Yet an official visit in the first weekend of early enrollment Jan. 12 held him true to his decision, meeting with newly hired defensive line coach Bo Davis.
McKinley held his commitment to LSU for over a month before signing his letter of intent Wednesday, becoming the 29th signee for the Tigers' 2024 class. He is the highest-ranked signee for LSU at 12th in the Rivals250.
Advertisement
McKinley immensley improved his stock at the Under Armour All-America Game at the beginning of January. He bulldozed his way to a fifth star, literally and figuratively, ending his recruitment as the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 2 at his position.
The soft-spoken defensive lineman put on a show all week, catching the eyes of evaluators before final rankings dropped at the end of January. McKinley officially joined a class with five other defensive line signees.
2024 LSU Football Commitment List: Defensive Linemen