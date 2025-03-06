Trio of LSU WBB stars named finalists for three major awards

(Photo by Steven Spillman)

The LSU Tigers have been well represented in early postseason awards. Earlier this week, Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow were named to the All-SEC First-Team, and now the trio have been named finalists for three major awards. On Tuesday, Johnson was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the top shooting guard in the country each year. In her junior season with the Tigers, Johnson leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.2% from three. The five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are:

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalists Player School Flau'jae Johnson LSU Ta'Niya Latson FSU Hannah Hidalgo Notre Dame JuJu Watkins USC Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt

On Wednesday, Mikaylah Williams was named a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, which is given out every year to the best small forward in the nation. Williams has played a massive role for the Tigers in her sophomore season, scoring 17.5 points per game while shooting over 38% from three. She's played everything from point guard to small forward this year, but she lands on the SF list. Here are the five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award:

Cheryl Miller Award Finalists Player School Mikaylah Williams LSU Sonia Citron Notre Dame Madison Booker Texas Sarah Strong UConn Khamil Pierre Vanderbilt

Aneesah Morrow is the third and final Tiger who has been named a finalist for a major award. After a stellar senior season where she averaged 18.2 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and grabbed 14.0 rebounds per game, Morrow was named a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the best power forward in the country. Here are the five finalists for the Katrina McClain Award:

Katrina McClain Award Finalists Player School Aneesah Morrow LSU Darianna Littlepage-Buggs Baylor Yvonne Ejim Gonzaga Kiki Iriafen USC Makayla Timpson FSU