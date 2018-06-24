Flott flips to LSU from Auburn
The LSU football coaching staff has had an amazing five days of defensive back recruiting. It started on Wednesday and continued to Sunday with Cordale Flott committing.
The three-star cornerback from Saraland, Ala. committed to Auburn in mid-April but his camp visit to LSU had him change his mind.
LSU now has 17 commitments for the class of 2019. Flott joins four other at the defensive back position in this class. Derek Stingley Jr., Marcus Banks, Dreshun Miller and Maurice Hampton.