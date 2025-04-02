LSU Men's Basketball adds Northeastern transfer Rashad King

King spent his first three seasons with Northeastern, but it wasn't until this past season that he really popped off. The 6-foot-6, 204-pound guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2025.

King brings something to the table that LSU didn't have a whole lot of last year: size at the guard position. Cam Carter was 6-foot-3, but he was their tallest guard that got significant minutes. Now they have a 6-foot-6 guy who can shoot the three and take you off the dribble.

King had a very good junior campaign, but it wasn't until the back half of the season when he really caught fire. In his last nine contests, King averaged 25.3 points per game while shooting 45% or betting in five of those games.

King has found a new home at the highest level of basketball. We know Matt McMahon likes his guards, and he now has two guard transfers that are considered top-100 portal prospects by many.