After 11 days of the transfer portal being open, Brian Kelly and LSU have made their first splash, signing former Texas A&M safety, Jardin Gilbert.

Gilbert was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class and the 8th ranked player in the state of Louisiana. The Baton Rouge native played three seasons for Texas A&M, appearing in 23 games and totaling 79 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

Gilberts best year came in 2022 where he finished with 68 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions while starting in 10 games for Texas A&M. He was set for a big year in 2023, but his season ended early after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery against Louisiana-Monroe. In 2.5 games, Gilbert totaled 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defense.

Early Friday morning, we received the news that Sage Ryan, one of LSU's best and most experienced defensive backs on the roster, was entering the transfer portal. This came as a bit of a shocker as Ryan played 620 snaps for the Tigers and looked in line for another big year in 2024, but with the news of Gilbert's commitment, it began to make a lot more sense.

Ryan had switched over from safety to corner this season due to some major losses at the position, but with guys like Ashton Stamps, Jeremiah Hughes and Javien Toviano showing promise and the ability to add more guys in the transfer portal, I would assume the thought process was to move Ryan back to safety. But now, with the signing of Gilbert, Ryan is looking for a new home.

The Tigers are also set to lose Andre Sam this season as he has no more eligibility remaining. With the loss of Sam and Major Burns likely returning, that leaves on big hole in the backend of the secondary. I don't think Brian Kelly and LSU would've made this move if Gilbert wasn't going to be starting next to Burns (or potentially another transfer) in 2024.

In 2022, his last full season, Gilbert allowed a total of 14 catches on 26 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns. If you look at Andre Sam and Major Burns's stats in 2023, both safeties performed a lot worse in coverage, allowing 293 and 435 yards respectively.

The Gilbert signing should prove to be big for LSU. He will come in as easily the best safety on this roster and will be a big contributor for this defense. Brian Kelly talked about wanting to bring in guys who have multiple years of eligibility left, and Gilbert fits that bill. With two more years of eligibility remaining, Gilbert could be a massive piece for this secondary in 2024 and 2025.