Matt McMahon and LSU have been heavily recruiting four-star guard Vyctorius Miller for a while now, and after he was released from his national letter of intent with Oregon earlier this week, Miller has committed to LSU.

Miller ranks as the 14th best guard and 49th best overall player in the country in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Arizona becomes the highest rated recruit in McMahon's 2024 class.

With the commitment of Miller, the Tigers now have three top-100 prospects in this year's recruiting class. Vyctorius joins Robert Miller and Curtis Givens III, who rank as the 70th and 92nd overall prospects respectively.

Coming into Thursday morning, LSU's 2024 class ranked 33rd in the nation, but after Miller's commitment, they vaulted all the way up to the 15th ranked class ahead of perennial powerhouses such as Michigan State, UConn, Marquette and Houston.

Getting Miller to flip his commitment from Oregon was huge for McMahon as he continues to rebuild this program. The Tigers are set to lose a handful of players this offseason, and even though a lot of holes can be filled with the transfer portal, building through the high school ranks is still his goal.