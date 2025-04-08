NFL Mock Draft: Where Will Campbell is projected to land

(Photo by © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Campbell is viewed as one of the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft. We're getting closer and closer to finding out where he'll spend at least the first few years of his NFL career, but so far, nobody really has a good read on where that will be. Today, we're going to look at where some draft experts think he'll end up.

Pro Football Focus - New England Patriots

PFF currently has Will Campbell going the highest of anyone. In their newest mock, the New England Patriots use the fourth pick in the NFL Draft to select LSU's All-American tackle. The Patriots got their QB of the future last year, and now need to protect him. Campbell is viewed by many as the top tackle in this draft, but his arm length has become a concern for a lot of teams. PFF seems confident the Patriots aren't too worried about it.

The Athletic - Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a spot I haven't seen in this entire pre-draft process until now. The Athletic have Campbell going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at five. A lot of people think this is a great landing spot for Travis Hunter if he slips or Mason Graham, but the Jags need help on their OL, especially if they want to extract the most out of Trevor Lawrence. Beefing up their OL would be a smart move, but it would also be very hard to pass up on someone like Hunter or Graham if they're available here, because they also fill positions of need.

ESPN - Chicago Bears

If Campbell doesn't go top-five, it seems like there's a good chance he could slide to pick 9, 10 or 11. ESPN thinks he'll get all the way down to pick 10 and will be selected by the Chicago Bears. The Bears have needed help on their offensive line for a long time now, but the need has become more urgent now that they have Caleb Williams. Their QB of the future was hit A LOT last season (partly due to him trying to do too much at times), so adding someone like Campbell who can hold down his blindside seems like an easy pick to me.

CBS Sports - New England Patriots

CBS Sports has Campbell going to the New England Patriots, but they think the Bears will move up to four and the Patriots will nab him with the 10th overall pick instead. We already talked about why the Patriots would select him, so I'll save you the time, but if they can move back six spots, get some more assets, and still get their guy, they may have just pulled off highway robbery.

