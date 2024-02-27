Four-star prospect Bralan Womack confirms spring schedule
The nation's No. 29-ranked prospect for the 2026 class, Bralan Womack has four visits for this spring. He will visit Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and USC.
Womack holds several Power Four offers, but for him to take these early visits, it could play big to determine how they will fit. The Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy standout let Rivals know why each school has made the cut for a visit and what he wants to see on each of his visits.
"They are all some of the blue blood of college football," Womack said. "They are consistent winners and produce guys for the NFL often."
Here is the breakdown for every school that Womack will soon be visiting:
Alabama - "Alabama is Alabama. It's as simple as that. They are gonna be dominant every year, no matter what."
USC - "USC is a school that has been great for a long time, and it’s a tradition of success in Cali."
LSU - "LSU is just known for the great DBs they’ve produced over the past years, and I feel like that should be a school every good DB is interested in."
Ohio State - "Ohio State is a school that I’ve been interested in for a long time and a top school for me because of their history of great DB also; they could be argued for DBU in college football."
There will be more to come from Womack following his visits, but these blue bloods are where his focus lies with a pivotal junior season on the horizon.
