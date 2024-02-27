Advertisement

Here is the breakdown for every school that Womack will soon be visiting: Alabama - "Alabama is Alabama. It's as simple as that. They are gonna be dominant every year, no matter what." USC - "USC is a school that has been great for a long time, and it’s a tradition of success in Cali." LSU - "LSU is just known for the great DBs they’ve produced over the past years, and I feel like that should be a school every good DB is interested in." Ohio State - "Ohio State is a school that I’ve been interested in for a long time and a top school for me because of their history of great DB also; they could be argued for DBU in college football." There will be more to come from Womack following his visits, but these blue bloods are where his focus lies with a pivotal junior season on the horizon.