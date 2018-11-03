College Gameday broadcasted live from the parade grounds on LSU’s campus, but none of the ESPN analysts felt that No. 3 would knock off the Tide.

Analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso — in dramatic fashion — all picked No. 1 Alabama to outlast LSU on the road come Saturday night.

Guest picker Alex Bregman, an LSU alumnus, picked his alma mater to beat the Tide 42-10 and expected to see backup quarterback Jalen Hurts enter the game in the second half due to the lopsided score.

LSU is a 14.5-point underdog in Tiger Stadium, the biggest home underdog since at least 2001. The Tigers are 10-2 under coach Ed Orgeron while playing at home in night games.