BATON ROUGE, La. — Last year’s trip to Starkville, Miss., was a wake-up a call, sobering proof that Ed Orgeron’s Tigers were no longer the bullies they envisioned themselves as in the SEC West.

Mississippi State exposed LSU on Sept. 16 as Dan Mullen’s offensive line paved the way for Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams shredded the LSU defense for a combined 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Jeffery Simmons-anchored defensive front man-handled LSU’s line, putting Danny Etling on his back twice and hitting the quarterback another six times in a 37-7 romping. State’s domination in the trenches highlighted a glaring deficiency on LSU’s roster that’s almost ironic when you consider who the head coach is. The Tigers were thin up front on both sides of the ball and lacked star power on both lines, which was certainly an uncommon characteristic for the program in recent memory. “We got the crap beat out of us,” said senior tailback Nick Brossette, who remembers watching from the sidelines as Simmons and the State defensive line bottled up LSU’s normally potent rushing attack. “I remember that game and I’m going to watch it. They played with way more energy than us, with more intensity, and we’re going to have to match it. They had a bye last weekend and they’re ready to go, and I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m sure my team is as well.” If they weren’t, Orgeron wasted little time reminding his players of what occurred last fall in Mississippi. Before the team could finish digesting the upset of No. 2 Georgia and the crowd storming to the field in celebration, Orgeron grounded them in the locker room. He brought up last year’s loss to the Bulldogs, LSU’s first of the season, and the lopsided nature it occurred in. “Saturday night right after the Georgia game I reminded them we did not play very well against them last year,” Orgeron said on Wednesday. “We have a lot of respect for Mississippi State. I know the players there. I tried to recruit a lot of those players. They’re very hungry, physical, they play hard and with passion … it’s a good team. “They out-physicaled us on both sides of the ball last year. We still have that taste in our mouth,” he added.

Simmons: 'An alpha on the D-line'

It’s difficult to imagine Orgeron being able to discuss Mississippi State without mentioning Jeffery Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense has been a headache for the LSU coaches the past 13 months. Simmons was unblockackle a year ago and won’t be taken as lightly this go-round. His unique blend of physical toughness and unrelenting drive is part of the obsession. “Jeffery Simmons is probably the best defensive tackle in the country,” Orgeron remembered. “It was hard for us to block Simmons last year. He's physical. He plays over the guard. Big, long and lean. He reminds me a lot of Leonard Williams … coached him at USC, a first-round draft pick. “We obviously have a plan for him. Our guys got their work cut out for him. He’s a really good player.” In last year’s contest, Simmons harassed Etling to the tune of eight quarterback pressures, six hurries and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He scored an 82.0 defensive grade with an 83.1 mark as an interior pass-rusher. The LSU coaches are scrambling for ways to contain Simmons, who is ranked as PFF’s 10th-best tackle this season. Through six games, Simmons boasts an even higher defensive grade he did last year (89.6), with superior grades against the run (88.0) and getting after the quarterback (81.4). On the field, that’s translated to 12 quarterback pressures and 10 hurries. “He’s one of those alpha guys on the defensive line,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said of Simmons. “We know we have to get a hat on him and that would help benefit a lot of things. We know being able to run the ball against Mississippi State is key for everything.” The plan to slow down Simmons was revealed during meetings on Monday afternoon, but he was discussed way before then. Orgeron inserted the destructive defensive tackle into his players’ minds on Saturday night and his impact was a topic of discussion the following day during treatment. Quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t around for LSU’s 20-point loss at the hands of State last season, but he’s heard enough about Simmons in his short time in Baton Rouge. When that game is brought up, the word “toughness” often follows. Because of the style in which this team lost, there’s an obvious standard being set for the rematch. “I’m excited to see what they have to say because they got their butts beat last year,” Burrow said. “I wasn’t here last year, but I know Mississippi State stomped them into the ground. What they’re saying is that their defensive line is really good, very physical and we’re going to have a tough task ahead of us … You can talk about it all you want, but it comes down to execution and toughness. If you’re not executing, if you’re not playing tough and mean, then you’re going to lose. It doesn’t matter that you lost last year.”

Fortifying the trenches