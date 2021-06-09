LB Harold Perkins arrives at LSU for visit with staff cheering

Four-star outside linebacker Harold Perkins arrived to LSU Wednesday morning to quite the welcoming committee.

In several videos that Perkins posted on his Instagram account, you can see what looks to be majority of the LSU staff greeting Perkins in the lobby of the Football Ops building with clapping, cheers and chants of "LSU."

The Rivals100 backer was at LSU's spring game in April. Perkins is originally from New Orleans and has been spending a lot of time throughout spring training at DPT, a training facility in mid-city New Orleans owned by former John Curtis and Alabama defensive back Robby Green Jr.

The Tigers are considered to be in the mix for the nation's No. 43 recruit, along with Texas A&M, Florida, Oregon and USC.