Back in April, mere weeks after Kim Mulkey and company brought home the programs first national championship, they made a move that would change the women's college basketball landscape for 2024.

Fresh off their national championship run, the LSU Tigers would bring in the No. 1 transfer class, a class that included Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith was one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after she shockingly decided to leave Louisville, the place where she'd spent her first three years of college.

During her time with the Cardinals, Van Lith was one of the best scorers in women's basketball. She averaged 19.7 points per game in her junior season at Louisville and carried the Cardinals to the Elite Eight behind 26, 21, 21 and 27 point performances in the tournament. They'd fall to the eventual runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes, just one game away from earning a trip to the Final Four in Dallas.

Heading into her senior season, Van Lith wanted to go to a place that offered her the chance to win a national championship and a place where she could learn to play point guard. After seeing what Kim Mulkey and then-LSU point guard Alexis Morris did in their National Championship run, she decided to make Baton Rouge her next home.

Fast forward a few months and Van Lith's transition to point guard hasn't been as seamless as many thought. She's had her fair share of struggles as both a playmaker and as a scorer. She's averaging 11.8 points per game, the second lowest mark of her career, while shooting a career-low 41% from the field and 4.2 assists to 2.8 turnovers per game.

Now, that assist to turnover ratio doesn't seem all that bad, but since the start of SEC play, she's turning the ball over one time for every 1.3 assists and has had some issues bringing the ball up against pressure.

Van Lith acknowledged her struggles, saying she hasn't been playing like herself recently: