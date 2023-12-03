Jayden Daniels took over as the betting favorite after his eight touchdown performance against Georgia State, but after a slow start to the regular season finale, Bo Nix became the betting favorite heading into conference championship weekend. With Daniels and the Tigers not playing and Oregon heading into their matchup with Washington as nearly 10-point favorites, things weren't looking great for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner. Luckily for Daniels, Bo Nix had a poor first half against the Washington Huskies, boosting Daniels odds and retaking control of the award. Then, the Ducks came out the locker room and scored two touchdowns on their first three drives and Nix was once again the favorite. Up by four, Bo Nix and the Ducks looked like they were going to take down the Huskies and Nix was going to take home the Heisman in a little over a week, but Washington went on a 14-7 run down the stretch, and with the Oregon loss, Jayden Daniels became the heavy favorite to win the award and Bo Nix slid to third in betting odds behind both Daniels and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

The Odds as of Sunday Afternoon

Heisman Odds Player Jayden Daniels Michael Penix Bo Nix FanDuel -1450 +1200 +2500 DraftKings -1200 +900 +1500 Bet MGM -1400 +1000 +1200

After all this time of Daniels, Nix and Penix Jr. battling it out for the most prestigious individual honor in the sport, the player who is very obviously the best player in the country seems like he has it all locked up, and he didn't even have to play on Saturday. If you look at the stats, Daniels should have locked this award up a long time ago. Even with the extra game, Nix trails Daniels in yards and touchdowns by a healthy margin.

Bo Nix vs Jayden Daniels stats Player Daniels Nix Total Yards 4,946 4,373 Total Touchdowns 50 46 Games Played 12 13 SOS 7 49

The main, and really only argument for Nix was that his team had one loss compared to LSU's three, but now with just one less loss against a much weaker schedule, you can't have nearly 600 less yards and four less touchdowns with an extra game and expect to win the award. For those who still don't believe Daniels is the best player in the country, if you compare his stats this season with the last 11 Heisman winners, Daniels leads them all in passer rating, yards per attempt, adjusted yards per attempt, yards per carry, total yards per play and yards per game.

And for those out there that say Daniels did it against bad defenses, look at Daniels's stats against top 50 defenses (six games) compared to Nix's stats against top 50 defenses (two games).

