Final Heisman Check-in: Go ahead and put Jayden Daniels' name on the trophy
Jayden Daniels took over as the betting favorite after his eight touchdown performance against Georgia State, but after a slow start to the regular season finale, Bo Nix became the betting favorite heading into conference championship weekend.
With Daniels and the Tigers not playing and Oregon heading into their matchup with Washington as nearly 10-point favorites, things weren't looking great for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner.
Luckily for Daniels, Bo Nix had a poor first half against the Washington Huskies, boosting Daniels odds and retaking control of the award. Then, the Ducks came out the locker room and scored two touchdowns on their first three drives and Nix was once again the favorite.
Up by four, Bo Nix and the Ducks looked like they were going to take down the Huskies and Nix was going to take home the Heisman in a little over a week, but Washington went on a 14-7 run down the stretch, and with the Oregon loss, Jayden Daniels became the heavy favorite to win the award and Bo Nix slid to third in betting odds behind both Daniels and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
The Odds as of Sunday Afternoon
|Player
|Jayden Daniels
|Michael Penix
|Bo Nix
|
FanDuel
|
-1450
|
+1200
|
+2500
|
DraftKings
|
-1200
|
+900
|
+1500
|
Bet MGM
|
-1400
|
+1000
|
+1200
After all this time of Daniels, Nix and Penix Jr. battling it out for the most prestigious individual honor in the sport, the player who is very obviously the best player in the country seems like he has it all locked up, and he didn't even have to play on Saturday.
If you look at the stats, Daniels should have locked this award up a long time ago. Even with the extra game, Nix trails Daniels in yards and touchdowns by a healthy margin.
|Player
|Daniels
|Nix
|
Total Yards
|
4,946
|
4,373
|
Total Touchdowns
|
50
|
46
|
Games Played
|
12
|
13
|
SOS
|
7
|
49
The main, and really only argument for Nix was that his team had one loss compared to LSU's three, but now with just one less loss against a much weaker schedule, you can't have nearly 600 less yards and four less touchdowns with an extra game and expect to win the award.
For those who still don't believe Daniels is the best player in the country, if you compare his stats this season with the last 11 Heisman winners, Daniels leads them all in passer rating, yards per attempt, adjusted yards per attempt, yards per carry, total yards per play and yards per game.
And for those out there that say Daniels did it against bad defenses, look at Daniels's stats against top 50 defenses (six games) compared to Nix's stats against top 50 defenses (two games).
There is no longer any argument that Daniels isn't the best player in the country, and I don't think there ever was. Wins and losses should be taken into account for the Heisman, but it needs to be on a case-by-case basis. A candidate shouldn't be knocked out for losing three games where he balled out in two of those three games (he even played well against Florida State, but it wasn't quite up to his standard this year).
Nix not only lost the game that could have sealed his Heisman hopes, but he showed everyone exactly why he isn't as good as Daniels. He's been a yards-after-catch merchant this year with over 67-percent of his yards coming after the catch, and that was no different on Saturday.
Against Washington, Nix threw for 239 yards. 168 of those were after the catch. He totaled just 71 air yards in the game.
In the first quarter, Bo Nix had -5 air yards on his one completion. That means Jayden Daniels had more air yards in the first quarter than Bo Nix did, and he didn't even play.
Daniels is special, and despite his season not ending in the playoffs, he should still be awarded for his historic season.
That kid is the best player in the country.
That kid is the Heisman trophy winner.