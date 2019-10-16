Joe Burrow's exceptional start to his senior season has led to a meteoric rise to the top of the Heisman trophy odds.

And, according to Pro Football Focus analysts, possibly also the 2020 Draft.

The latest mock draft projection released Wednesday by PFF forecast Cincinnati selected the LSU quarterback with the spring's first pick.

Burrow would join a roster where long-time starter Andy Dalton's contract is scheduled to expire in 2021.

The Bengals' 0-6 record is currently the NFL's worst — a half-game ahead of Miami.

A pair of LSU defensive backs were listed back-to-back at No. 11 and No. 12 in the mock as Tennessee and Tampa Bay selected junior safety Grant Delpit and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton, respectively.

Three Tigers matched Georgia for the second-most players listed in the mock, behind Alabama's seven.

SEC teams accounted for 16 of the 32 players listed.