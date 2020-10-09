TigerDetails - How to watch LSU vs. Missouri: Time, TV channel, live stream, more

No. 17 LSU was supposed to host its second home game of the season, but impending Hurricane Delta had other plans.

The Tigers will instead play at Missouri's Faurot Field Saturday morning for the very first time.

“It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

“I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.

LSU vs. MISSOURI

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT Saturday

Where: Faurot Field

TV: SEC Network Alternate channel

Live stream: ESPN app

