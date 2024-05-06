Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana as well as give my opinions and recommendations on various, random topics that float around in my brain and as well as answer some questions that our readers send in. So hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...

1. Hubig's Pies has just rolled out their newest favor, Strawberry. I have not been able to get my hands one yet, it's not for the lack trying. While apple and chocolate are my favorites, being it is strawberry season, I need to see what the hype is about. Has anyone gotten their hands on one yet and where? What did you think?

2. The Rolling Stones FINALLY played Jazz Fest. It was packed house inside and outside the gates! Years in making and they made it worth the wait. They played a 2-hour set and crushed it. Hard to believe these guys are still rocking like this in their 70's and 80's but it is awesome! Mad props!!

3. The NFL schedule gets released this week. Always a busy but fun day! Spoilers are usually out by the time the release show airs that night. The Saints are rumored to have 3 primetime games this year. Given we play the Raiders (Derek Carr's old team) and Denver Broncos this year, (Hello Sean!) I think you can pretty much write those in a Sharpie to be 2 of our primetime games. Not sure on the 3rd one but I am going to go with the Rams because of the recent tainted history between the two teams. I think Saints fans hate them as much as the Falcons, maybe even more.

4. Last week, I did an article about the transfer portal grades where CBS Sports gave LSU got a C+. A lot of people told me that they thought that grade was way too generous. I was honestly shocked and thought the reaction would be the other way around. Well, I was wrong. What are your thoughts? LSU Receives Transfer Portal Grade Of "C+" - Death Valley Insider (rivals.com)

5. The Kentucky Derby was this Saturday and this year's winner was Mystik Dan, a horse with lots of Louisiana ties. Mystik Dan jockey was Brian Hernandez Jr., who is from Lafayette, and he is owned Brent and Sharilyn Gasaway from Shreveport. It was a very exciting race that concluded with one of the closest 3-way finishes in Derby history, where Mystik Dan literally won by a nose over Sierra Leone and Forever Young. I have loved horse racing ever since I was younger. After my dad retired, he occasionally worked security at the Fair Grounds and would take me there to meet the jockeys. He taught me all about the sport and my interest just grew from there so the "Triple Crown" races are on my don't miss list, in honor of him every year.

