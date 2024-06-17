Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on some various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Hope all the dads had a great Father's Day. If you are lucky enough to have yours still here with you today, cherish every moment that you have together because one day it will just be memories.

2. 17 days into Hurricane Season and we are already looking at 2 different disturbances. Only one is expected to affect LA and it will be a heavy rainmaker. Remains to be seen if they will be named storms or not. If so, they will be named Alberto and Beryl... Sounds like an 60's sitcom.

3. Big news out of Saints minicamp this past week. RB Alvin Kamara walked out of the facility right before Thursday's practice. What makes this so odd is he was there on Tuesday and Wednesday even spoke with the media after practice. Then comes Thursday, where he attended walkthroughs then just left. Not long after the news broke that his absence was due to a contract dispute. AK has said in the past that he loves New Orleans and wants to remain he for the rest of his career. He is now essentially on the final year of his deal with Saints, and there have rumblings of discussions on an extension between the two parties but obviously Kamara is now unhappy enough to draw attention to the situation in the loudest way possible without saying a word. With training camp 5 weeks away, it will be interesting to see how this plays out between now and then. Kamara is an integral part of the Saints' offense, and I can't see a deal not getting done at some point. Let's just hope it is sooner rather than later to keep the unwanted distractions at a minimum.



4. For anyone who loved 80's movies like I do, Pretty in Pink and St Elmo's Fire actor and now director Andrew McCarty released his documentary Brats on Hulu this past Friday and it is a must watch! Based on his book, Brats: An ’80s Story, which tells the story of a group of young actors who became icons in the 1980s. McCarthy sits down with Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and others to discuss how an article came out labeling them the "Brat Pack," changed their lives overnight and not necessary in a good way. It's crazy to think that some of them have not seen one another for over 30 years because Hollywood is not that big but after watching the documentary, I kind of understand why.

5. LSU had busy week landing not one but 2 pitchers from Wofford as well as Indiana State's Luke Hayden. Both Zac Cowan and Camden Wicker committed to the Tigers on Wednesday with Hayden making the announcement on Saturday. Coach Johnson had some words of praise for Cowan prior to the Chapel Hill matchup between the Terriers and Tigers. Check out the article by my fellow Rivals writer, Luke Hubbard that covers Johnson's statement. Jay Johnson Had High Praise For Zac Cowan Ahead Of The Chapel Hill Regional (rivals.com)





6. The James Beard Foundation has named their Best New Restaurant for 2024 and it was New Orleans own Dakar NOLA. The James Beard Awards are the highest honors for those in the culinary world. Dakar NOLA was opened by Chef Serigne Mbaye and features a menu inspired by his childhood memories of growing up in Senegal, where he learned to cook from his mother. Dakar NOLA is located on 3814 Magazine St. Let me know if you have eaten there and your thoughts?





7. Before I go, I want to wrap up my weekend thoughts on a sweet note. Yesterday was also National Fudge Day. One of the sweetest and easiest treats to make, fudge is great for parties and gift giving. The most popular flavors are white chocolate, milk chocolate, peanut butter, mint chocolate and salted caramel but there are countless flavors and varieties of fudge that you can make. My personal favorite is milk chocolate, what's yours?

