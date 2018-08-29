Huge LSU, Louisiana presence in updated Rivals250
The newly released Rivals250 ranking for the Class of 2020 has been unveiled.
On Tuesday the new Rivals100 was released, which included a large contingent of LSU targets in next year’s recruiting cycle. There’s an even larger continent in the full Rivals250.
Eighteen prospects are either LSU commitments, targets or hail from Louisiana in the updated rankings. Here are the biggest movers and shakers to know.
Recent USC pledge Koy Moore vaulted up two spots and now sits at No. 105 in the country. Moore has camped and visited LSU a handful of times since earning an offer as a sophomore, but recently committed to Southern Cal in a tribute to fellow Kenner, La., native Joe McKnight.
Right behind Moore is another New Orleans product in Kelin Burrle. The 4-star outside linebacker and UTSA pledge picked up an offer from the Tigers in the spring and camped in Baton Rouge, but gave an early commitment to former LSU assistant Frank Wilson over the summer. Burrle sits at No. 107 in the country.
Georgia outside linebacker Kevin Swint is among the Tigers’ top 2020 defensive targets. He spent a few days on campus this summer and is one of the top out-of-state prospects to know. Swint maintained his spot at No. 112.
Baton Rouge athlete Joel Williams jumped three spots in the Rivals250 and is the No. 119 overall prospect. The two-way athlete camped at LSU multiple times this summer before walking away with an offer in late June. The Tigers like Williams’ future at cornerback.
Darius Snow jumped a spot to No. 120 in the country. The talented Texas safety hails from the same high school as former Tigers great Jamal Adams. Snow made his first-ever visit to LSU in July and expects to return for a few home games in the fall.
Baton Rouge defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy earned the No. 123 spot. The 4-star tackle has been collecting offers left and right, and picked up an overture from LSU after camping there in June. He remains the state’s No. 2 defensive line prospect behind only Jacobian Guillory.
New Orleans running back Ashaad Clayton has already declared LSU as the favorite in his recruitment. He visited multiple times this spring and summer, and a decision may not be far off. The 4-star prospect came in at No. 145 in the country for 2020.
Right behind is one of the state’s top wide receivers, Kayshon Boutte, who vaulted up five spots to No. 146 in the land. The prolific speedster earned his LSU offer in June and has been a steady visitor over the years. He’s due for a breakout junior campaign.
LSU’s quarterback of the future, TJ Finley, added his fourth start and debuts at No. 166 in the country. Finley is in line for a breakout junior campaign at Ponchatoula High School after giving the Tigers an early verbal commitment in June.
Davon Graham II is one of Texas’ top wide receivers in next year’s cycle. He visited Baton Rouge for the spring game and returned to camp there in June. The newly anointed 4-star debuted at No. 175 in the country.
LSU wide receiver commitment Darin Turner also leaped into the Rivals250 at No. 180 overall. The 4-star prospect from Memphis committed to LSU in the spring and returned to turn in a dominant performance at camp over the summer.
New Orleans offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran earned his fourth star and debuted at No. 189 in the country. Georgia, Florida and Ole Miss are a few of his early SEC overtures, and LSU will keep close tabs on the versatile big man entering his junior season at Warren Easton.
Two-sport athlete Jalen Cook was upgraded to a 4-star receiver and cracked the top 200. Cook was electric during LSU camp workouts and already holds an offer from the Tigers in basketball. Several other Power 5 programs such as Tennessee and West Virginia have already offered.
Shreveport’s Eric Reed Jr. camped and earned an offer from LSU in June. The talented Calvary Baptist product hails from the same high school as All-SEC cornerback Greedy Williams. Reed debuted as a 4-star prospect at No. 202 in the country and is a projected linebacker on the Tigers’ board.
A handful of wide receivers that LSU is monitoring this season include West St. John’s Trenton Grow and Livonia’s Jacobi Bellazin. Grow was the MVP in the Class 1A state championship game, nabbing a game-winning pick to seal the win. Bellazin has emerged as one of the best slot receivers in the country and is looking to put together solid film at Livonia after transferring back to Louisiana last summer. Both are on LSU’s watch list.
Memphis jumbo athlete Omari Thomas cracked the Rivals250 at No. 249. Thomas was an early offer by LSU and donned purple and gold gloves during his Week 1 game. He’s expected back on campus this fall and could play tackle on either side of the ball.