The newly released Rivals250 ranking for the Class of 2020 has been unveiled.

On Tuesday the new Rivals100 was released, which included a large contingent of LSU targets in next year’s recruiting cycle. There’s an even larger continent in the full Rivals250.

Eighteen prospects are either LSU commitments, targets or hail from Louisiana in the updated rankings. Here are the biggest movers and shakers to know.

Recent USC pledge Koy Moore vaulted up two spots and now sits at No. 105 in the country. Moore has camped and visited LSU a handful of times since earning an offer as a sophomore, but recently committed to Southern Cal in a tribute to fellow Kenner, La., native Joe McKnight.

Right behind Moore is another New Orleans product in Kelin Burrle. The 4-star outside linebacker and UTSA pledge picked up an offer from the Tigers in the spring and camped in Baton Rouge, but gave an early commitment to former LSU assistant Frank Wilson over the summer. Burrle sits at No. 107 in the country.

Georgia outside linebacker Kevin Swint is among the Tigers’ top 2020 defensive targets. He spent a few days on campus this summer and is one of the top out-of-state prospects to know. Swint maintained his spot at No. 112.

Baton Rouge athlete Joel Williams jumped three spots in the Rivals250 and is the No. 119 overall prospect. The two-way athlete camped at LSU multiple times this summer before walking away with an offer in late June. The Tigers like Williams’ future at cornerback.

Darius Snow jumped a spot to No. 120 in the country. The talented Texas safety hails from the same high school as former Tigers great Jamal Adams. Snow made his first-ever visit to LSU in July and expects to return for a few home games in the fall.

Baton Rouge defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy earned the No. 123 spot. The 4-star tackle has been collecting offers left and right, and picked up an overture from LSU after camping there in June. He remains the state’s No. 2 defensive line prospect behind only Jacobian Guillory.

New Orleans running back Ashaad Clayton has already declared LSU as the favorite in his recruitment. He visited multiple times this spring and summer, and a decision may not be far off. The 4-star prospect came in at No. 145 in the country for 2020.

Right behind is one of the state’s top wide receivers, Kayshon Boutte, who vaulted up five spots to No. 146 in the land. The prolific speedster earned his LSU offer in June and has been a steady visitor over the years. He’s due for a breakout junior campaign.