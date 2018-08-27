In the first installment of the In The Details podcast, DB Precision's Ryan Clark joins TigerDetails publisher Jimmy Smith to talk Tigers football.

This podcast includes a brief introduction on the state of football in general, some key topics to watch for in LSU's season opener against No. 8 Miami on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, as well as the expectations for Tigers coach Ed Orgeron heading into 2018.

Click the link below for the full podcast and stick with TigerDetails for weekly podcasts on all things LSU football and recruiting.





