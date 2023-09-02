Heading into the 2023 season, the LSU Tigers have a bonafide wide receiver one in Malik Nabers. After entering the 2022 season behind Kayshon Boutte, Nabers worked his way into the WR1 role after a slow season for Boutte. Nabers was the model of consistency all season, consistently hauling in 4-7 catches for 50+ yards every game. Even after becoming Jayden Daniels favorite target early in the season, it wasn't until Week 11 that Nabers eclipsed 100-yards in a single game. After catching seven balls for 129-yards against UAB, something seemed to click for Nabers, and he'd end the season with back-to-back 128-yard and 163-yard games. Now, entering his third season with the program, Nabers is ready to take the next step and become what Kayshon Boutte should've been last year. While Nabers is one of the best in the business, one receiver can only carry an offense so far. The Tigers will need to find someone who can fill that WR2 role and help take the defensive focus off Nabers. The Tigers WR2 and WR3 (Boutte and Jaray Jenkins) from last season have moved on, so it's up to someone else to fill the that role, and we think we know who that could be.



Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. had the most receiving yards out of any LSU receiver not named Malik Nabers who returned in 2023. Thomas caught just 31 balls for 361-yards in 2022, but he showed flashes of what he can become. Thomas started last season with a five-catch, 44-yard performance against Florida State. He averaged just 8.8 YPR, but once the season got rolling, his efficiency sky rocketed. Thomas would be held to just two-catches in each of the next three games, but his average jumped to 23.6 YPR. During that stretch, he had touchdowns of 44 and 58-yards. After a week where his YPR dropped against Tennessee, he came back against Florida, reeling in two catches for 31-yards which was highlighted by a 24-yard jump ball touchdown where he completely mossed the defender. Thomas would finish the season slow, grabbing just 13 catches for 107-yards through LSU's final five games. Despite the slow finish to the season, Brian Kelly and the rest of the staff saw just how good Thomas could be. Kelly spoke about Thomas at his most recent press conference, saying he believes Thomas wasn't where he needed to be last year, but he's seen a lot of growth from the young receiver:

"I like where he's at. I thought Brian, last year, was a bit sloppy at times in terms of all the things he needed to do. His attention to detail wasn't great. This year, it's so much better. This summer he was outstanding in the classroom. I just see a more mature guy, a guy who's handling his business in a more mature way. I like where he's at, I really do. I think we're going to see a lot of good things from Brian this year." — Brian Kelly