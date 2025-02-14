Jay Johnson reveals what LSU's infield will look like to begin the year

It's time folks. LSU Baseball's 2025 season is upon us as they will throw out the first pitch against Purdue Fort Wayne this afternoon.

With the season starting, LSU Baseball Head Coach, Jay Johnson, spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview the new season. One of the headlines this offseason surrounded what the infield would look like with some new players coming in and guys like Tommy White leaving, and Johnson gave us some clarity on the situation.

On Wednesday, Johnson confirmed that Steven Milam will start at shortstop, Michael Braswell will start at third base and Daniel Dickinson will start at second base. This is the lineup that most predicted, but now it's confirmed.

"We're going to go with Steven (Milam) at short and Michael (Braswell) at third," said Johnson. "Steven's feet in terms of coming and getting the ball, moving right and left is really good. He's got a really good clock in understanding the speed of the game. I honestly think we would've been there a long time ago with no drama had he not missed half the fall."

He later went on to add that Dickinson will the second baseman.

"Danny's going to play second base, so that's settled."

So now we know what LSU's infield situation will look like. Jared Jones will obviously be the first baseman with Dickinson at second, Milam at short and Braswell at third. That seems like a pretty solid unit if you ask me.

If you include the fact that Kade Anderson will start on Friday, we now know five of LSU's nine starting spots. We're only missing the starting catcher, who I believe will be Luis Hernandez, and all three of the starting outfield spots, who could be any of their top eight guys, but if I had to guess, I'd say it will be Derek Curiel, Chris Stanfield and Jake Brown.

The good thing is, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out.