Jay Johnson set to become the next LSU baseball coach

Formerly of the University of Arizona, Jay Johnson is set to become the 26th head baseball coach in LSU baseball history, according to D1Baseball.com publisher Kendall Rogers.

TigerDetails reported earlier on Thursday that Johnson emerged to the top of the board for the Tigers. LSU has not announced the move just yet.

In six seasons at the helm of the Wildcat program, Johnson, 44, has compiled a 208-114 record. In eight seasons overall as a head coach, which includes a two-year stint at Nevada, Johnson has a career record of 317-170.

Johnson has taken Arizona to the College World Series twice, finishing as the National Runner-up in 2016 and again this past season after leading the Wildcats to a 45-18 overall record.

Since his arrival on campus in Tucson, Johnson has produced 15 All-Conference first-team selections and a total of 28 Major League Baseball draft picks. Arizona had a program record six players drafted in the first 10 rounds of the 2018 MLB Draft and has produced 14 top-10 round picks in Johnson’s six years at the helm.

Before arriving on campus at Arizona, Johnson helped Nevada to a two-year record of 72-42, which included a 41-15 record in 2015 when he helped the Wolfpack capture the school’s first-ever conference title.

Hitting is Johnson’s coaching forte and it was evident this past season. Arizona hit 70 home runs and had a team slugging percentage of .508 to go along with a team batting average of .325.