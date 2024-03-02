Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and future top-ten pick in the NFL Draft, was invited to the NFL Combine, but decided not to work out and only participate in meetings with a number of NFL teams who are hoping to land the former LSU Tiger.

A few days ago, we learned Jayden Daniels was set to meet with multiple teams including the Raiders, Patriots, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Falcons and Giants.

On Friday, Daniels took the podium to speak to the media for the first time since these meetings, and a common question he was asked was how the meetings went, so here's everything Daniels had to say about the teams he met with at the NFL Combine: