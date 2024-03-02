Advertisement
Jayden Daniels speaks on his interviews with NFL Teams at the Combine

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and future top-ten pick in the NFL Draft, was invited to the NFL Combine, but decided not to work out and only participate in meetings with a number of NFL teams who are hoping to land the former LSU Tiger.

A few days ago, we learned Jayden Daniels was set to meet with multiple teams including the Raiders, Patriots, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Falcons and Giants.

On Friday, Daniels took the podium to speak to the media for the first time since these meetings, and a common question he was asked was how the meetings went, so here's everything Daniels had to say about the teams he met with at the NFL Combine:

Las Vegas Raiders

“It was great going in there. I already knew coach Antonio Pierce but just overall meeting the whole staff, it was great energy and great to sit down and talk ball...I could envision myself playing anywhere so obviously I know [Antonio Pierce], was at ASU with him. I’m just grateful to be in this position with this opportunity.”
— Jayden Daniels

New England Patriots

“It was good just being able to put a name to a face. I know the names of those guys but just being able to sit down and have a human contact with them, talk eye to eye with them, it was great to talk and get to know them and they get to know me.”
— Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

“Just how cool the whole staff was [stood out to him]. Dan Quinn, Kliff Kingsbury, all those type of guys. I was just sitting there really getting to know people. You can see them on TV and see everybody coaching but just having a conversation with them was the coolest part to me.”
— Jayden Daniels

Chicago Bears

“From them it’s just being able to go out there and really just envision myself if I do get drafted to Chicago. All the interviews is really just about talking ball, you don’t really get to talk ball with NFL coaches too often growing up, so you want to get to this point and it’s finally real, so it’s a surreal moment for me.”
— Jayden Daniels

Denver Broncos

“Sean Payton, obviously what he did in New Orleans, I was down the road so you could hear people still talk about those days. But, being able to see the offensive mind that he is, the guru and just sitting there and talking football with everybody.”
— Jayden Daniels

Atlanta Falcons

“Atlanta, what they’re doing over there, getting a new regime over there and going out there, I love Atlanta. It’s a great city and they have some great weapons on the offensive side of the ball and they’re on the up and up.”
— Jayden Daniels

New York Giants

“It was fun, they gave me the clicker and we were just talking ball, so that’s always fun. I love football, I’m very passionate about it, so whenever I talk ball I love it. They were very excited to get to know me as a person.”
— Jayden Daniels

