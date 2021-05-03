 TigerDetails - Joe Brady excited to work with Terrace Marshall Jr. again
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 11:31:03 -0500') }} football

Joe Brady excited to work with Terrace Marshall Jr. again

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Terrace Marshall Jr. had to wait a little longer than many expected in last week's NFL Draft, but it seemingly worked out for the former LSU wideout.

The Carolina Panthers selected Marshall in the second round, the 59th overall pick, on Friday. Marshall is now reunited with Joe Brady, the offensive coordinator of the Panthers that coached him at LSU in 2019 when Brady was the passing game coordinator.

Brady was in a very good mood after the selection of Marshall, according to a story from Panthers.com.

"He's a good fit," Brady said with a grin. "All I can say is, we have a great vision for him as a Carolina Panther. The skillset he has is going to be a great asset to our offense.

"The more weapons you have is always better. It's our job to find out what he does well, and put him in positions to have success. Excited to get back to work with him, and see him earn it all over again."

Brady continued: "Not too many people are 6-2, 200-plus and run a 4.3, and are able to make plays on the ball like Terrace does. When the ball's in the air, Terrace always finds a way to come down with it, and I think he showcased that every time he was on the football field. Not a lot of games but a lot of production.

"There's not a player that works harder and is more dedicated to his craft than Terrace."

Marshall capped his LSU career with 23 receiving touchdowns, the fourth-highest total in school history, to go along with 106 receptions for 1,594 yards in 32 games. He caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 when Brady was assisting Steve Ensminger with the play-calling for the Tigers.

You can watch Marshall's first press conference as a Panther below:

