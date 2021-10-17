Joe Burrow on news about Ed Orgeron: 'That's disappointing to me.'

Joe Burrow's name will forever be tied to Ed Orgeron thanks to their magical 2019 championship season at LSU.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked about the news of Orgeron not returning in 2022 as the head coach following a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and here's his entire response:

"That's disappointing to me because he's really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really would. I wouldn't be here without Coach O. Forever indebted to him as a person and as a player. Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man. I love the coach. They haven't been winning as many games as I know they'd like but we did just win a national championship two years ago, so that's disappointing. I love Coach O and everyone over there. I hope he's able to find a place where he feels like he's welcomed."

Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes in the 34-11 rout of the Lions, and finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards and one interception.