LSU Men's Basketball started off the season pretty rough. They were 2-2 with losses to Nicholls and Dayton before turning things around and winning three of their next four to advance to 5-3. They then suffered bad losses to Syracuse and Kansas State before winning three of their last four non-conference games to head into SEC play with an 8-5 record.

A lot of people counted the Tigers out. They only won two SEC games last year, and many thought they might fall short of that number this year. However, since Jalen Cook returned against Texas, this team has looked like a completely different ball club.

The Tigers ranked towards the bottom of division one in terms of points per game scored, but over their last four games, the Tigers have averaged 84 PPG, which would rank about 17th in the entire country and fifth in the SEC.

A lot of the credit for the offensive turnaround is given to Jalen Cook, and rightfully so. His playmaking ability has completely turned this offense around. They went from averaging 1.5 turnovers for every assist to dishing out nearly two assists per every turnover since he's been back. However, I think a lot of the credit needs to go to Jordan Wright aswell.

Wright's midseason turnaround is something everyone needs to know about. He started the first seven games of the season and averaged 13.4 points per game. Doesn't sound too bad, right?

Well, when you take into account that he made just 27 of his 81 shot attempts (33.3%), then it starts to look pretty bad.

In the Tigers eighth game of the season against Southeastern, Wright was benched and played 21 minutes, his lowest mark of the entire season. In that game, Wright shot 4-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 from behind the arc in a 16 point effort.

Since that game, Wright has completely turned his game around and has been one of the more efficient players on the team. He's made 35 of his 76 shot attempts (46%) while averaging 18.33 points per game. His 33 point effort against Texas was the only reason the Tigers had a shot at winning that game, and just the other day he dropped 20 points in the win over Texas A&M.

Wright went from a disappointing transfer to the shining star of this offense after his benching.

Now I know I've been talking about all the offense Wright has provided, but he's been a stud in every facet of the game since then.

Wright has also averaged five rebounds, including a 10 rebound performance against Texas A&M, since the Southeastern game while dishing out 2.8 assists per game.

He's also been one of, if not the best defensive player on the team since then. He's third in the SEC in total steals with 32 (15 of which have come in the last six games) while guarding the opponents No. 1 scoring option most of the time.

Wright is averaging career highs in points, field goals made and steals per game while having his second best season in rebounds per game. He's becoming the star we all knew he could become when he decided to return home this season, and he's been a big reason for the Tigers recent success.