Louisiana's No. 1 RB Kaleb Jackson wins camp MVP; has LSU visit on deck
It's been nearly a year since four-star Baton Rouge back Kaleb Jackson originally picked up his offer from LSU's old staff and a lot has changed since then.For starters, Jackson's recruitment has s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news