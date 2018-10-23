NEW IBERIA, La. — Kayshon Boutte knew he wanted to play for the Tigers since he was in the eighth grade, but didn’t make that decision until Sunday night.

Boutte, a Rivals150 wide receiver, became the fifth member of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class when he committed to the team after a momentous return to Baton Rouge. The 4-star athlete had been there — multiple teams this fall alone — but a conversation with coach Ed Orgeron pushed him over the edge.

“I wasn’t thinking about it going into the game, but Coach O wanted to talk to me,” Boutte told TigerDetails. “When I went into the room, I realized LSU is where I belonged. I thought about it throughout the game and I slept on it, and the next day I made up my mind and I wanted to commit. He wanted me to be a Tiger, throwing the ball and imagining me catching a touchdown in Tiger Stadium.”

“I felt like it was the right time,” he added.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is Rivals’ No. 146-ranked prospect in the Class of 2020, the No. 27 wide receiver and No. 6 overall player in Louisiana. The Tigers accepted Boutte’s commitment as a wide receiver.

Boutte also plays safety and returns both kicks and punts for Westgate (La.) High School, and is open to any role when he arrives in Baton Rouge. Offense is currently the side of the ball he’s leaning toward.

“I think receiver more than defensive back, but I could play both. I’d be satisfied playing both sides of the ball,” he smiled. “I’ve seen a lot (from the LSU offense). There’s a lot of balls thrown. They’ve got Nick Bossette, a big running back that can run the ball. They’re doing a lot of throwing and rushing the ball.”

Boutte has been recruited by Acadiana area recruiter Corey Raymond for more than a year. He took in two games in Tiger Stadium as a sophomore, then attended junior days in the spring before camping at LSU twice. He left the elite prospect camp in June with the much-anticipated offer.

Boutte has visited Tiger Stadium twice already this fall with the electric atmosphere on campus setting the tone for his decision.

“Coach Raymond played a big role,” Boutte detailed. “He kept in contact with me throughout the whole time and he let me know what was what. This whole process — I liked it. I like seeing the process and going through it step by step. (When I committed), the coaches — they were all happy. They loved it. Coach O was glad for me to be a Tiger.”

Before making up his mind, Boutte took visits to West Virginia, Memphis, Tennessee and Arkansas before the season. Earlier this month, he took his first trip to Alabama for the Missouri game.

The comfort level at LSU trumped them all, the newly minted commitment said.

“I feel comfortable there. I feel like I’m at home,” Boutte said. “I feel like we’re building something good, something successful, and we can win a lot of games and maybe get a ring.”