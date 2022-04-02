Kelly setting his program foundation after first five LSU spring practices

Perhaps the best four words to describe new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly are thoughtful, patient, deliberate and thorough.

Thoughtful because Kelly allowed the media to watch Saturday’s entire two-hour practice, the fifth of the spring. The last time the LSU media contingent viewed an entire non-bowl practice was probably in the late 1990s under Gerry DiNardo.

Kelly had the novel idea to actually educate the media about the mechanics of establishing a program rather than throwing up the Iron Curtain as did previous LSU head coaches Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron.

“I wanted to allow access so you could get a better sense of who we are and what we're about because you have no idea,” Kelly told the media in a post-practice press conference. “We've weighed that out pretty carefully throughout the spring so you'll walk away and get a better sense of how he (Kelly) prepares his football team and his players.”

Patient because Kelly understands there’s a process when taking over a program, especially in his first spring.

“Spring ball is really about teaching our guys how to prepare,” Kelly said. “Before we can talk about success as a football team during the regular season, you have to understand how to prepare the right way.

“I really can't worry much about who's the number one corner, who's the second quarterback, who's the number two left tackle."

Deliberate because Kelly realizes program elements on and off the field must be added in stages.

“The first couple of days you're in helmets they had to learn how to practice with tempo and speed,” Kelly said. “Then, you put the shoulder pads on and you have to be able to thud (slight contact) up the back and be able to do that the right way without pulling them (a ball carrier or receiver) down.

“Then you begin to tackle and you put them in a competitive situation. How do we flip the switch from practice to a competitive environment at the end of practice? You probably saw that we couldn't do that, right? It wasn’t a competitive spirited scrimmage (at the end of Saturday's practice).”

Thorough because Kelly seemingly has thought of everything to immediately establish a culture of accountability. Players are required to complete such tasks as filling out daily personal wellness questionnaires on their phones.

“Everybody is buying into little things,” said Mike Jones, a fifth-year junior linebacker who transferred to LSU last summer from Clemson, “things that I didn't do before like proper dieting. I take my vitamins every day because we're accountable for that. And that's for the whole team.”

Kelly has earned big kudos so far from LSU’s quarterbacks and receivers for his involvement in the offense because it’s always been his area of expertise.

“Coach Kelly is an offensive guy, a quarterback guy,” freshman redshirt quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “It’s different having that (head) coach working in your position drills but it’s awesome. He’s teaching us how to operate. It’s pretty cool to know what the head guy wants you to do as the quarterback.”

Kelly said practices will shift into a slightly different gear in the coming week.

“I told our coaches for the first five practices, we're just getting everybody worked,” Kelly said. “We wanted to try to make sure that we were fairly equal across the board.

“Now, we'll begin to start looking at how we begin tailoring reps to depth within the program. We’ll begin looking at rotations and things of that nature.”

Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and junior graduate transfer Jayden Daniels from Arizona State will likely continue to get first dibs on quarterback snaps.

Brennan was particularly impressive in Saturday’s abbreviated scrimmage. He threw a 65-yard TD pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and made solid decisions as he progressed through his reads.

“He loves the competition,” Jenkins said of Brennan.