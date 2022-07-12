Liberty Magnet RB Kaleb Jackson continues hometown LSU's recruiting run
LSU's recruiting roll continued Tuesday with some notable Thunder for its future backfield.
Four-star running back Kaleb Jackson became the Tigers' 11th commitment in the first 12 days of July when he announced from his nearby Liberty Magnet, just two miles from the university's campus.
That impressive stretch includes nine 2023 prospects to bring the class to 15 total pledges.
And Jackson's selection of the hometown program over SEC rivals Texas A&M or Alabama secures Louisiana's top two running backs for coach Brian Kelly, associate head coach Frank Wilson III and the first-year staff.
Union Parish star Trey Holly announced his own commitment May 15.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jackson and 5-foot-8, 195-pound Holly, two of the nation's top 200-ranked prospects overall, bring an intriguing — and, by recent standards, rare — combination to the class.
LSU hadn't landed an in-state running back since four-star standouts John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price of Destrehan and Southern Lab, respectively, in 2019.
The Tigers signed a combined four running backs — out-of-state prep prospects Kevontre Bradford, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin and Penn State transfer Noah Cain — during the past three cycles.
Jackson also becomes the third in-state commitment in the class overall with Holly and Archbishop Rummel defensive back Ashton Stamps, who declared his decision last Monday.
Rising junior linebacker Xavier Atkins of Jonesboro-Hodge became the first Louisiana commitment for 2024 with his announcement last Tuesday.