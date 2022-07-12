Liberty Magnet RB Kaleb Jackson continues hometown LSU's recruiting run

LSU's recruiting roll continued Tuesday with some notable Thunder for its future backfield.

Four-star running back Kaleb Jackson became the Tigers' 11th commitment in the first 12 days of July when he announced from his nearby Liberty Magnet, just two miles from the university's campus.

That impressive stretch includes nine 2023 prospects to bring the class to 15 total pledges.

And Jackson's selection of the hometown program over SEC rivals Texas A&M or Alabama secures Louisiana's top two running backs for coach Brian Kelly, associate head coach Frank Wilson III and the first-year staff.

Union Parish star Trey Holly announced his own commitment May 15.