TigerDetails - Listen Live: Ed Orgeron hosts weekly show amid allegations, uncertainty

LSU might return to the football field Saturday for the first time in three weeks.

But, as the Tigers and most other programs around the country have learned, nothing is guaranteed during this unusual season.

Scheduled host Arkansas was still determining Wednesday morning the extent to which COVID-19 was impacting its number of available players.

But coaches Ed Orgeron and Sam Pittman each expressed their hope and cautious optimism their teams can meet as planned.

Orgeron will talk more about those circumstances Wednesday as many of his own players continued to return to practice following their own two-week quarantines that indefinitely postponed last week's matchup vs. Alabama.

The coach will join host Chris Blair at T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway at 7 p.m. for his weekly radio show with plenty to discuss both on and off the field, following a USA Today article Monday alleging extensive mishandling of instances of sexual misconduct committed by and against student-athletes and other university students.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.