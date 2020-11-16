TigerDetails - Ed Orgeron addresses reports of sexual misconduct involving LSU athletes

Ed Orgeron's regularly scheduled Monday afternoon press conference this week came hours after the publishing of a USA Today article addressing several allegations of sexual misconduct and subsequent mishandling of the issues at LSU.

The coach read a statement on the matter before shifting the focus to the Tigers' expected trip to Arkansas following a postponement as a result of COVID-19 quarantines.

"Before we start, I would like to address the USA Today article that came out," he said. "First I want to say that we need to support and protect victims of violence and sexual abuse of any kind. There is no place in our society, nor on this campus or on this football program, for any behavior of this type.

"When accusations are made, we have a legal and moral obligation to report every allegation to the university's Title IX office so due process can be implemented. I have in the past and will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reported protocols. I have confidence today that the university's working to address our policies and processes when allegations arise. That is all I'm gonna say at this time."

Orgeron declined to answer a subsequent question on the article, specifically related to the culture of the program.

