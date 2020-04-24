Lloyd Cushenberry III watched happily Thursday as he watched five of his LSU teammates set the tone and a new record to start an already-historic 2020 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire all heard their names called in the opening round.

The five first-round selections marked the most ever for the Tigers — just one shy of the national record of six by Miami in 2004 — and helped lead the SEC to a record 15 as a conference.