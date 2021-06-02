LSU adds former Destrehan star Cara "Moon" Ursin in transfer from Baylor

Another of Baylor's most productive players will follow coach Kim Mulkey to Baton Rouge.

And LSU's latest addition to the roster is a home-state talent and well-known name from just down Interstate 10.

Cara "Moon" Ursin announced her decision Wednesday via Twitter with the message "There's no place like home" and a graphic of her in the Lady Tigers' No. 12 looming large over the Peter Maravich Assembly Center.

The former Destrehan star wowed Louisiana's girls' basketball community from an early age with her explosive athleticism and prolific scoring.

Ursin was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for her sophomore, junior and senior seasons in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 before joining Mulkey in Waco.

The 5-foot-6 guard played in 94 games, including five starts, her first three seasons at Baylor before stepping into the starting lineup full-time this fall.

She started all 31 of the Lady Bears' games this past season with averages of 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest all in the team's top three.

The blanket waiver this year for an additional year of eligibility will allow Ursin to complete her college career in purple and gold.

She joins freshman center Hannah Gusters, a highly touted prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, who announced her transfer May 1 after one season at Baylor.

Ursin also becomes Mulkey and company's second recruiting victory in less than a week after former TCU commitment Alisa Williams of Braswell High outside of Dallas flipped her commitment last Thursday.