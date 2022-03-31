LSU adds former Murray State commit Corneilous Williams to 2022 class

One of Matt McMahon's top players at Murray State decided this week to follow the coach to LSU.

And, on Thursday, one of the Racers' incoming high school commitments also decided to shift his college plans toward Baton Rouge.

Six-foot-10, 195-pound big man Corneilous Williams from Moravian Prep in Hudson, N.C., announced his decision via Twitter.

"Blessed to say I'm committed to Louisiana State University to continue my academic and basketball career," he wrote. "I'd like to thank God, my family and my coaches for all the report."

Williams had been recruiting by Houston, VCU, Tulsa, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Bryant, East Carolina, Southern Miss, Grambling State and Mercer among others, in addition to Murray State.

He becomes McMahon's first high school commitment since his arrival to LSU on March 21.

Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman and Murray State guard Justice Hill signed with the Tigers this week via the transfer portal.

The program is quickly beginning its rebuilding of a roster that, after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA and making a subsequent coaching change, has seen seven players enter the transfer portal in the past week and another two declare for the NBA Draft.

