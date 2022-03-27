 TigerDetails - LSU men's basketball roster tracker | 2022 offseason
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-27 12:08:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

LSU men's basketball roster tracker | 2022 offseason

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
The impact of the transfer portal's impact was a major talking point last year even in a normal offseason for LSU's men's basketball program.

Or at least new normal, in the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics.

But the 2021 movement is expected to pale in comparison to what could occur during the next few months amid coaching changes and in the wake of a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

The first week of the offseason saw three of the Tigers' six top contributors announce plans to at least entertain their opportunities elsewhere.

Keep track of all the roster developments below, as new coach Matt McMahon take the reins and work to build the team toward 2022-23.

2021-2022 roster
Player Listed Class Pos Ht. 2021-22 Games (Mins) Status

Xavier Pinson

Sr.

G

6-2

28 (28)

transfer portal

Brandon Murray

Fr.

G

6-5

33 (30)

transfer portal

Mwani Wilkinson

So.

F

6-5

34 (24)

Darius Days

Sr.

F

6-7

33 (29)

Efton Reid III

Fr.

C

7-0

34 (19)

Tari Eason

So

6-8

6-8

33 (24)

NBA Draft

Eric Gaines

So.

G

6-2

24 (26)

Alex Fudge

Fr.

F

6-8

29 (14)

Justice Williams

Fr.

G

6-4

20 (10)

Shareef O'Neal

Jr.

F

6-10

14 (9)

Jerell Colbert

Fr.

C

6-10

4 (6)

Parker Edwards

Jr.

G

6-2

5 (5)

Bradley Ezewiro

Fr.

F

6-8

6 (4)

Brandon Egemo

So.

G

6-0

4 (1)

Spencer Mays

Jr.

G

6-3

2 (1)

Adam Benhayoune

Fr.

F

6-5

1 (0)

Adam Miller

So.

G

6-2

0 (0)
Prior commitments
Player Class Pos. Ht. News

Julian Phillips

2022

F

6-8

decommitted (March 18)

Yohan Traore

2022

C

6-11

decommitted (March 22)

Devin Ree

2022

F

6-7

decommitted (March 13)

Marvel Allen

2023

G

6-4

decommitted (March 19)
