LSU F Mwani Wilkinson withdraws from portal, staying in Baton Rouge

New coach Matt McMahon won't be rebuilding LSU's roster completely from scratch after all, in terms of scholarship players.

Mwani Wilkinson withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday and announced his plans to continue his college career in Baton Rouge.

The sophomore forward was one of 11 Tigers to have entered the portal in the wake of the season and the university's termination of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong.

Freshman guard Brandon Murray announced plans Monday to transfer to Georgetown, and sophomore guard Eric Gaines followed suit Tuesday to UAB.

Wilkinson became the first player to opt to return under McMahon and the new staff.

The 6-foot-5, 206-pound wing appeared in 61 games the past two seasons, including all 34 appearances and 30 starts in 2021-22.

He averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore and shot 40.3% from 3-point range.

Wilkinson joins incoming transfers Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State and Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal from Murray State on new-look roster.

