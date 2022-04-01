LSU adds second Murray State transfer in G Trae Hannibal

New LSU coach Matt McMahon spoke last week about Murray State's track record of identifying and developing backcourt talent.

And another of the Racers' top guards announced Friday his plans to follow McMahon to his new program in Baton Rouge.

Trae Hannibal posted to Twitter an edited photo of himself wearing an LSU jersey with the message "Baton Rouge... Let's get it."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Elliott, S.C., joins Justice Hill, the sophomore from Little Rock, Ark., who made a similar announcement Tuesday.

Hannibal served as the Racers' sixth man this past season finishing in the team's top four leaders in minutes, points, rebounds and assists in his 34 appearances — 33 of which came off the bench.

He finished the season with averages of 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 21.9 minutes.

Hannibal and Hill join Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman, who became the Tigers' first new addition on Monday.

Former Murray State commitment Corneilous Williams from Moravian Prep (N.C.) also announced Thursday his decision to join McMahon and company in Baton Rouge.

The new coach remains fast at work rebuilding the roster from the ground up as 10 players from this past season have now entered the transfer portal in the past nine days, with another two declaring for the NBA Draft.

Track the Tigers' 2022 roster movement.