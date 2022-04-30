LSU lands five-star forward Tyrell Ward

Matt McMahon and LSU's new coaching staff added their second highly ranked prep prospect in three days Saturday.

Six-foot-7, 185-pound forward Tyrell Ward from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

The five-star standout and No. 23-ranked members of the 2022 class, a former Xavier commitment, follows four-star forward Jalen Reed, whose signing the program announced Thursday.

“It is another special day in Baton Rouge as we welcome Tyrell Ward to the LSU family,” McMahon said in a news release. “Tyrell is a very skilled guard at 6-7 who can score the ball at all three levels. We love his three-point shooting combined with unique ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways. Tyrell has a great basketball IQ and is passionate about becoming the best player he can be. We can’t wait to coach him at LSU.”

That duo joins Corneilous Williams as the Tigers' incoming signees from the prep ranks.

Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman, Murray State guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes and Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain have all signed via the transfer portal.

And forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams have announced their decisions to remain in Baton Rouge after having previously entered the portal.

