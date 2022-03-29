G Adam Miller, C Jerrell Colbert reportedly join LSU's mass portal entries

Another pair of players reportedly joined LSU's mass transfer portal entries Tuesday.

Freshman center Jerrell Colbert and sophomore Adam Miller opened the door to a departure from Baton Rouge after one year on campus.

The Tigers' fourth and fifth portal entries were first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 and Jeff Goodman of Stadium, respectively.

Colbert and Miller join guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson, who both added their named Thursday, and forward Shareef O'Neal, who did so Monday.

Sophomore forward Tari Eason also declared Friday for this summer's NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10, 216-pound Colbert appeared in just four games this season, between Nov. 9 and Dec. 14, 2021, as a freshman and scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Miller transferred from Illinois last offseason and was expected to play a significant role for the Tigers in 2021-22 before suffering a preseason leg injury that cost him the entire year.

He started all 31 games for the Illini the previous season and finished fifth on the team and fifth among all Big Ten freshman with 8.3 points per game.

LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA's Complex Case Case Unit two weeks ago and terminated coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong days later.

A full scope of what further recruiting, roster or postseason sanctions or restrictions could affect the program remains to undetermined.

The university announced the hiring of Matt McMahon on Monday and held an introductory press conference Wednesday.

The former Murray State coach repeatedly emphasized his priority on building relationships with players, including when asked about "re-recruiting" members of the current roster to potentially remain in Baton Rouge.

"That's the most important thing here and we've hit the ground running," McMahon said. "We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here."

