LSU signs NC State transfer guard Cam Hayes

LSU announced the signing of North Carolina State transfer Cam Hayes on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore guard from Greensboro, N.C., was a key rotation for the ACC program the past two seasons.

Hayes averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 55 appearances and 27 starts for the Wolfpack.

He scored a career-high 20 points at Notre Dame as a freshman and a season-high 16 vs. North Carolina, including 4-for-5 3-point shooting, among his highlights as an underclassman.

The landing of a Power Five transfer is another notable recruiting victory for new coach Matt McMahon and the Tigers this week.

All 13 of the program's scholarship players from this past season's roster opened the door for departures from Baton Rouge following the university's termination of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong.

Eleven entered the transfer portal, and forward Darius Days and Tari Eason declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

McMahon and his staff began the rebuild with Northwestern State transfer Kendal Coleman, Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal and former Murray State commitment Corneilous Williams.

Sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson and freshman guard Justice Williams announced decisions to withdraw from the transfer portal on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Hayes continues that run of positivity and adds another experienced perimeter piece to the rotation.

