LSU G Justice Williams announces plans to stay

Some transfer portal momentum has started to build back in LSU's direction.

Justice Williams announced Wednesday via Twitter his decision to continue his college career in Baton Rouge.

The freshman guard is the second player in as many days to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, which 11 Tigers entered in the wake of the season and the university's termination of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong.

Sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson shared his own plans Tuesday after news that guards Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines would be headed to Georgetown and UAB, respectively.

Williams and Wilkinson join incoming transfer Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State and Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal from Murray State and new high school signee Corneilous Williams as players the program has announced as staying or signing.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Williams appeared in 20 games in his first college season, including one start, and 1.7 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Follow the Tigers' 2022 roster movement.