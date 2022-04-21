LSU inks SEC transfer in Mississippi State F Derek Fountain

The latest transfer portal splash for Matt McMahon and LSU came with SEC experience.

Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain signed with the Tigers on Thursday as another notable Power Five addition to the new staff's roster rebuild.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Holly Spring, Miss., played in 44 games the past two years in Starkville, Miss., including 13 starts.

Fountain averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest in 13.3 minutes per game during that span.

He scored a career-high 20 points against LSU as a freshman on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Fountain joins Northwestern State transfer Kendal Coleman, Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, North Carolina State transfer Cam Hayes and former Murray State commitment Corneilous Williams in the LSU's rebuild.

All 13 of the program's scholarship players from this past season's roster opened the door for departures from Baton Rouge following the university's termination of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong.

Eleven entered the transfer portal, and forward Darius Days and Tari Eason declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson and freshman guard Justice Williams announced decisions to withdraw from the transfer portal and will help bridge the transition.

