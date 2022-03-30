LSU F Darius Days declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Darius Days has declared his entry into the 2022 NBA Draft after four season in Baton Rouge.

The LSU forward announced his decision Wednesday afternoon via Instagram.

"I want to thank God, who is the head of my life," Days shared. "Secondly, I want to thank my family for helping me on this journey. I also want to thank the coaching staff that helped me develop into the person that I am today. Lastly, thanks to Baton Rouge for all of the love, support and life-long relationships. You welcomed a small-town country kid from Raleigh, Fla., into Tiger Nation.

"However, with that being said, I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft and hiring an agent. Forever LSU and Boot Up!"

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior averaged career highs of 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

He finishes a four-year collegiate career, including the past three as a full-time starter, with averages of 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest and 35.3% 3-point shooting.

The NCAA's blanket waiver in 2020 for an additional year of eligibility for all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic would have allowed Days the option of a fifth season in purple and gold.

But his departure has long been one of the most expected of what figured to be an offseason of major turnover overall for LSU.

The university terminated coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on March 12 after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA earlier that week.

LSU announced and introduced Matt McMahon, who led Murray State the past seven seasons, last week as the program's next coach.

Days joins sophomore forward Tari Eason in declaring for the NBA in the past six days.

Seven players have also entered the NCAA transfer portal or indicated plans to do so in the past week.

Days has received limited attention on recent big boards or mock drafts, other than a No. 87 ranking by USA Today.

The NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago.

The draft is scheduled June 23 in Brooklyn.

Follow the Tigers' 2022 offseason roster movement.