Transfer G Justice Hill following Matt McMahon from Murray State to LSU

One of LSU's first roster additions under Matt McMahon arrives to Baton Rouge already with a strong rapport with the Tigers' new coach.

Sophomore guard Justice Hill announced his plans Tuesday to follow McMahon from Murray State to the SEC.

"I'm beyond blessed and grateful for the opportunities that I'e been presented with these past few days," the 6-foot guard posted via Twitter. "But all in all, I'm committed to the people that have been committed to me."

Hill averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Racers this past season, including 17.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games.

He becomes the Tigers' second transfer addition in less than 24 hours, joining Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman on Monday.

In the past five days, LSU has seen guards Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller, forward Shareef O'Neal and center Jerrell Colbert enter the transfer portal and forward Tari Eason declare for the NBA Draft.

