LSU lands 4-star big man Shawn "Baby Shaq" Phillips Jr.

LSU added another big piece to its 2022 basketball signing class Tuesday.

Four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr., nicknamed "Baby Shaq," announced a fitting commitment to Shaquille O'Neal's alma mater.

Phillips becomes the 13th addition by new coach Matt McMahon and his staff to a roster they have reloaded in impressive fashion during the past seven weeks.

He joins forwards Tyrell Ward, Jalen Reed, and Corneilous Williams among the four prep signees — all of whom were previous pledges to other notable programs.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man out of Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) was a one-time North Carolina State commitment who held a long list of other offers that included Kansas State, Miami, Georgetown, Auburn, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Cincinnati.

Ward, Reed and Williams were once slated to attend Xavier, Florida and Murray State, respectively.

